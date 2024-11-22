Left Menu

Boniface's Injury Puts Bayer Leverkusen in a Tight Spot

Bayer Leverkusen's forward Victor Boniface is sidelined with a thigh injury from international duty. Despite being a key scorer this season, he'll miss several games. Leverkusen will need to rely on other players due to injuries, impacting their Bundesliga campaign and future matches.

Bayer Leverkusen faces a challenging period after forward Victor Boniface sustained a thigh injury during international duty with Nigeria. This injury comes as a significant setback, as Boniface has been a key player with six goals in 10 Bundesliga matches this season.

Coach Xabi Alonso indicated that Boniface's absence is a significant blow, especially with fellow forward Amine Adli already out until January with a calf injury. The team will now turn to Patrik Schick and possibly young talents Artem Stepanov and Francis Onyeka from the Under-19 team to fill the void against Heidenheim on Saturday.

This marks the second injury Boniface has suffered while representing Nigeria this year. Previously, he missed the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury, and now he faces an uncertain recovery timeline following Nigeria's qualifying matches for the next Africa Cup.

