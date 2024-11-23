Caitlin Clark Boosts Cincinnati's NWSL Expansion Bid

Cleveland, Denver, and Cincinnati, with backing from Caitlin Clark, stand as the final contenders vying for a National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise, announced Commissioner Jessica Berman on Friday.

Entrants from Northern California and Utah joined the league this year, with BOS Nation FC previously secured as the league's 15th team, debuting in 2026. Berman revealed that a deal for the 16th team is imminent, with play projected to begin the same year.

Caitlin Clark, a significant force in women's basketball, bolstered Cincinnati's bid. Her remarkable achievements and dedication to women's sports made her involvement significant. The NWSL reported considerable growth, with over 2 million fans in the 2024 season and new sponsorships from Google and Amazon strengthening their media presence.

