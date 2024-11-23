Left Menu

Caitlin Clark Boosts Cincinnati's NWSL Expansion Bid

Cleveland, Denver, and a Clark-supported Cincinnati bid group are final contenders for an NWSL franchise. As the league grows, Cincinnati's bid gains momentum given Clark's influence in women's sports. A historic broadcast deal and increased attendance highlight the NWSL's expanding impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:06 IST
Caitlin Clark Boosts Cincinnati's NWSL Expansion Bid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cleveland, Denver, and Cincinnati, with backing from Caitlin Clark, stand as the final contenders vying for a National Women's Soccer League expansion franchise, announced Commissioner Jessica Berman on Friday.

Entrants from Northern California and Utah joined the league this year, with BOS Nation FC previously secured as the league's 15th team, debuting in 2026. Berman revealed that a deal for the 16th team is imminent, with play projected to begin the same year.

Caitlin Clark, a significant force in women's basketball, bolstered Cincinnati's bid. Her remarkable achievements and dedication to women's sports made her involvement significant. The NWSL reported considerable growth, with over 2 million fans in the 2024 season and new sponsorships from Google and Amazon strengthening their media presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024