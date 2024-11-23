India's Batting Grace: Jaiswal & Rahul Shine Against Australia

India showcased a commanding performance in the opening Test against Australia, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivering a graceful batting display. The duo's unbroken stand helped extend India's lead to 130 runs by tea.

Rahul's composed on-drive off Pat Cummins and Jaiswal's cover drive against Mitchell Starc highlighted their skilful technique. Despite a solid first-innings lead, India found themselves challenged by Australia's resilient last-wicket stand.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul placed India in a strong position. Furthermore, debutant Harshit Rana's fiery bowling played a pivotal role in restricting Australia's score. This match now hinges on second-innings performances, with both teams vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)