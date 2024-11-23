Left Menu

India's Batting Grace: Jaiswal & Rahul Shine Against Australia

India gains a substantial lead in the opening Test against Australia, courtesy of brilliant performances by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul. Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding five-wicket haul helped dismiss Australia for 104. Jaiswal's strategic batting and Rahul's technique strengthened India's position, making it crucial to perform well in the second innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:47 IST
India's Batting Grace: Jaiswal & Rahul Shine Against Australia
Yashasvi Jaiswal
  • Country:
  • Australia

India showcased a commanding performance in the opening Test against Australia, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul delivering a graceful batting display. The duo's unbroken stand helped extend India's lead to 130 runs by tea.

Rahul's composed on-drive off Pat Cummins and Jaiswal's cover drive against Mitchell Starc highlighted their skilful technique. Despite a solid first-innings lead, India found themselves challenged by Australia's resilient last-wicket stand.

Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul placed India in a strong position. Furthermore, debutant Harshit Rana's fiery bowling played a pivotal role in restricting Australia's score. This match now hinges on second-innings performances, with both teams vying for dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024