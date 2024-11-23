India Dominates Day 2: A Riveting Test Match Showdown

On Saturday, India and Australia clashed on the pitch in a riveting first Test match, with India demonstrating their strategic prowess.

In their first innings, India scored 150 runs over 49.4 overs against Australia's first innings total of 104 in 51.2 overs. Positioned to capitalize on their lead, India reached 84 without loss by Tea on Day 2, showcasing a strong front with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul firmly at the crease.

Australian bowlers, including Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, faced challenges in disrupting the Indian batting flow as the contest intensified. The match continues to promise thrilling cricketing action.

(With inputs from agencies.)