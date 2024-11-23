India Dominates Day 2: A Riveting Test Match Showdown
As Tea ended on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia, India showcased a strong performance. After putting up 150 runs in their first innings, India is currently batting at 84 without loss in their second innings with Jaiswal and Rahul at the crease.
- Country:
- Australia
On Saturday, India and Australia clashed on the pitch in a riveting first Test match, with India demonstrating their strategic prowess.
In their first innings, India scored 150 runs over 49.4 overs against Australia's first innings total of 104 in 51.2 overs. Positioned to capitalize on their lead, India reached 84 without loss by Tea on Day 2, showcasing a strong front with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul firmly at the crease.
Australian bowlers, including Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, faced challenges in disrupting the Indian batting flow as the contest intensified. The match continues to promise thrilling cricketing action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fearless: Mohinder Amarnath's Thrilling Memoir Set to Inspire Cricket Lovers
KL Rahul's Struggle on the Cricket Pitch: India's Woes Continue
BCCI's Intense Review: Unraveling India's Cricket Debacle
Sanju Samson's Double Delight: Consecutive T20 Centuries Light Up World Cricket
Cricket Veterans Test Their Might: Chappell on Smith, Rohit, and Kohli's Upcoming Challenge