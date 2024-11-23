India Dominates Australia with Unyielding Opening Partnership in Perth Test

India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed grit and determination against Australia's bowlers, concluding day two of the first test in Perth at 172 without loss, extending their lead to 218 runs.

The standout moment came in the morning session when Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional 5-30, dismissing the host team for a mere 104. Australia's struggle was further compounded by India's resilient batting, led by Jaiswal and Rahul, who remained unbeaten at the close of play, with scores of 90 and 62 respectively.

Despite a challenging start for both sides, the Indian duo adeptly handled the new ball post-lunch, suggesting an eased pitch condition. Noteworthy performances included Rahul's straight drive and Jaiswal's upper-cut and six off Mitchell Starc, underscoring India's upper hand going into the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)