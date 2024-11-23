Left Menu

India Dominates Australia with Unyielding Opening Partnership in Perth Test

India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul led a dominant display against Australia, ending day two at 172 without loss. Skipper Jasprit Bumrah's 5-30 in the morning session skittled the hosts for 104. With India leading by 218 runs, they are in the driver's seat as the match progresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed grit and determination against Australia's bowlers, concluding day two of the first test in Perth at 172 without loss, extending their lead to 218 runs.

The standout moment came in the morning session when Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah delivered an exceptional 5-30, dismissing the host team for a mere 104. Australia's struggle was further compounded by India's resilient batting, led by Jaiswal and Rahul, who remained unbeaten at the close of play, with scores of 90 and 62 respectively.

Despite a challenging start for both sides, the Indian duo adeptly handled the new ball post-lunch, suggesting an eased pitch condition. Noteworthy performances included Rahul's straight drive and Jaiswal's upper-cut and six off Mitchell Starc, underscoring India's upper hand going into the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

