Indian Openers Dominate as India Takes Control in Perth

A commanding performance by KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal gives India a strong 218-run lead against Australia in the first Test at Perth. Both openers remained unbeaten, showcasing skillful play against the Australian pace attack. The day ended with India at 172/0 after bundling out Australia for 104.

Updated: 23-11-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:39 IST
Indian Openers Dominate as India Takes Control in Perth
Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Photo: BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a stellar display of grit and skill, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal placed the team in a commanding position with a formidable 218-run lead against Australia by the close of day two in the first Test at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The pair stood unbeaten at 172/0 at stumps, with Jaiswal nearing his century on 90 and Rahul on 62, as they deftly countered Australia's bowling attack, particularly in the final session where Jaiswal hit aggressive shots, including two massive sixes. Their performance was in stark contrast to Australia's earlier struggles, where India bowled them out for 104, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's impressive 5/30.

India's steady approach in the beginning, marked by careful maneuvering against Australia's pace challenge, laid the groundwork for their advantageous position. The day's play highlighted India's dominance with both bat and ball, setting the stage for a possible series lead with a firm grip on the match proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

