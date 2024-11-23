Tension Mounts Over Champions Trophy Venue as PCB, ICC, and BCCI Navigate Diplomatic Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed rumors of a meeting with the ICC and BCCI to address concerns over the Champions Trophy. The event's schedule has been postponed due to the BCCI's refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan.

A reliable source from PCB stated they have not received any response from the ICC regarding India's stance, although an ICC insider mentioned a potential internal meeting to resolve the issue.

Options being considered include hosting the event in Pakistan, relocating it, or a hybrid model proposed by the BCCI. The PCB remains firm on holding the tournament in Pakistan despite challenges.

