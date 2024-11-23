Left Menu

Tension Mounts Over Champions Trophy Venue as PCB, ICC, and BCCI Navigate Diplomatic Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed speculations of a meeting with ICC and BCCI regarding the Champions Trophy. The delay in scheduling stems from BCCI's hesitance to send the Indian team to Pakistan. Discussions on possible solutions are ongoing, including relocating the event or adopting a hybrid model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:37 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board dismissed rumors of a meeting with the ICC and BCCI to address concerns over the Champions Trophy. The event's schedule has been postponed due to the BCCI's refusal to send the Indian team to Pakistan.

A reliable source from PCB stated they have not received any response from the ICC regarding India's stance, although an ICC insider mentioned a potential internal meeting to resolve the issue.

Options being considered include hosting the event in Pakistan, relocating it, or a hybrid model proposed by the BCCI. The PCB remains firm on holding the tournament in Pakistan despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

