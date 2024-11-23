Left Menu

UP Yoddhas Shine with Stellar Teamwork to Overcome Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League

UP Yoddhas showcased exceptional skill and teamwork in their victory over Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi League. Key contributions came from Bhavani Rajput, with his Super 10, and Hitesh, excelling defensively. Coach Malik praised the team's unity and readiness for future challenges against Patna Pirates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:08 IST
UP Yoddhas coach Upendra Malik and Captain Sumit (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, UP Yoddhas triumphed over Tamil Thalaivas at the Noida Indoor Stadium during the Pro Kabaddi League on Friday. The match underscored the standout performances of Bhavani Rajput, who achieved a Super 10, and Hitesh, whose defensive acumen earned him a High 5.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik expressed his admiration for the team's performance, highlighting Bhavani's pivotal role not only in scoring but also in boosting team morale. Malik credited Keshav's crucial points as a turning point in the match, reflecting the team's true potential.

The defensive line, led by Captain Sumit, played a critical role in the victory, with Sumit emphasizing the defense's intensity from start to finish. The strategic focus on defense paid dividends, as evidenced by Hitesh's six successful tackles out of seven attempts, significantly neutralizing Tamil Thalaivas' offensive threats.

Coach Malik further praised the collaborative team effort, indicating that the victory was a result of unified raiding and defending. He expressed confidence in the team's preparedness for upcoming challenges, including their match against Patna Pirates, asserting that this win lays a solid groundwork for future success in the tournament.

