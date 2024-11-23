Left Menu

Thierry Neuville Nears World Championship Amid Rally Drama

Hyundai's Thierry Neuville is closing in on his first world championship as he moved up to seventh place in Rally Japan. Neuville needs just six points to secure the title. His teammate Ott Tanak leads into Sunday's final leg. Stage 12 was canceled due to a security breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:26 IST
Thierry Neuville Nears World Championship Amid Rally Drama

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai is on the brink of capturing his first world championship after an impressive comeback at Rally Japan. Starting 15th due to a turbo issue, Neuville surged to seventh place, only needing to finish on Sunday to clinch the title.

His closest competitor, teammate Ott Tanak, maintains a 38-second lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans as Hyundai also nears the manufacturers' championship. Tanak and Neuville demonstrated their prowess, each winning multiple stages.

Meanwhile, Rally Japan's 12th stage was cut short due to a security incident involving a van on the course. The FIA is investigating to prevent future breaches. These heightened tensions add to the stakes as the final day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024