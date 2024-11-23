Thierry Neuville Nears World Championship Amid Rally Drama

Thierry Neuville of Hyundai is on the brink of capturing his first world championship after an impressive comeback at Rally Japan. Starting 15th due to a turbo issue, Neuville surged to seventh place, only needing to finish on Sunday to clinch the title.

His closest competitor, teammate Ott Tanak, maintains a 38-second lead over Toyota's Elfyn Evans as Hyundai also nears the manufacturers' championship. Tanak and Neuville demonstrated their prowess, each winning multiple stages.

Meanwhile, Rally Japan's 12th stage was cut short due to a security incident involving a van on the course. The FIA is investigating to prevent future breaches. These heightened tensions add to the stakes as the final day approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)