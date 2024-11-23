NorthEast United Triumphs in Tense 2-1 Clash Against Punjab FC

In a high-stakes encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious against Punjab FC with a 2-1 scoreline in the Indian Super League. Despite being reduced to ten men early, the team showcased resilience and tactical discipline.

NorthEast United's early advantage came through rapid strikes from Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach within the first 18 minutes. However, the dismissal of Dinesh Singh just before half-time forced them to recalibrate their strategy for the remainder of the match.

Facing a relentless Punjab FC assault in the closing stages, the visitors maintained a robust defensive stand. Though Ivan Novoselec managed to score a late goal, it wasn't enough for Punjab FC to salvage a draw, solidifying NorthEast's hard-earned victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)