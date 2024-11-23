Left Menu

NorthEast United Triumphs in Tense 2-1 Clash Against Punjab FC

NorthEast United FC overcame adversity, playing the entire second half with one less player, to defeat Punjab FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League. Early goals by Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach set the tone, while disciplined defense against late pressure secured their victory at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:58 IST
In a high-stakes encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious against Punjab FC with a 2-1 scoreline in the Indian Super League. Despite being reduced to ten men early, the team showcased resilience and tactical discipline.

NorthEast United's early advantage came through rapid strikes from Guillermo Fernandez and Nestor Albiach within the first 18 minutes. However, the dismissal of Dinesh Singh just before half-time forced them to recalibrate their strategy for the remainder of the match.

Facing a relentless Punjab FC assault in the closing stages, the visitors maintained a robust defensive stand. Though Ivan Novoselec managed to score a late goal, it wasn't enough for Punjab FC to salvage a draw, solidifying NorthEast's hard-earned victory.

