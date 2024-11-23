Sonali Bendre Joins Chennai Smashers as Co-owner, Boosts Tennis Premier League

In a significant development for the Tennis Premier League (TPL), Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has been announced as the co-owner of the Chennai Smashers. The announcement was made during an event held at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in Colaba, which also saw the participation of Dharmender Goel and Vipul Bansal as co-owners. Attendees at the event included the TPL founders Kunal Thakkur and Mrunal Jain, along with Manoj Vaidya, CEO of the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, and Sanju Kothari from CCI. The event also recognized and honored the winners of the Race to Gold Masters tournament held across Ahmedabad, Delhi, and Mumbai.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the league and her new role, Sonali Bendre shared her passion for tennis, spurred by her son's interest in the sport. "I've always loved watching tennis and believe in the power of sports to instill discipline in children," Bendre remarked. Her journey with the Tennis Premier League dates back to its inception, and her increased involvement signifies her commitment to promoting the sport among the younger generation and fostering community engagement.

Bendre emphasized her special connection to Chennai's legacy of iconic teams and expressed her excitement to contribute to the Chennai Smashers. Partnering with High Tech Sports Pvt Ltd, she aims to create a supportive fan community and an unforgettable experience for tennis enthusiasts in the upcoming season, scheduled from December 3-8 at the Cricket Club of India in Mumbai. The co-founders and Dharmender Goel also highlighted their ambitions to elevate tennis in India, with global broadcast plans for the league's new season.

(With inputs from agencies.)