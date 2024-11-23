Racist Chants Mar 'El Clasico'; Police Detain Three

Three individuals are in police custody in Spain after allegedly hurling racist chants at players during a match between Real Madrid and Barcelona last month.

Spain's National Police confirmed Saturday that evidence shows racist slurs were directed at two Barcelona players during the 'Clasico', which saw a 4-0 victory for the visitors.

While the players were not officially named, local media identified the targets as forwards Lamine Yamal and Raphinha. The incident at Santiago Bernabeu highlights ongoing issues of racism in Spanish soccer, as noted by Real Madrid's commitment to finding those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)