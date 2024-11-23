Left Menu

Berrettini Leads Italy to Davis Cup Final Edge

Matteo Berrettini of Italy showcased determination by overcoming a first-set lapse to defeat Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Davis Cup semi-final. Berrettini's victory pushes defending champions Italy closer to another final, potentially against the Netherlands or Australia, amidst a fervent home-like atmosphere in southern Spain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 23-11-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 20:58 IST
Berrettini Leads Italy to Davis Cup Final Edge
Matteo Berrettini
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a gripping display of tenacity, Matteo Berrettini powered through a lapse to clinch victory against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Davis Cup semi-final. The Italian, backed by fervent chants of 'I-ta-lia!', emerged victorious in three sets, advancing Italy to the cusp of another final.

Breaking Kokkinakis with a powerful serve, Berrettini maintained control in the critical moments, ably supported by an enthusiastic crowd at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martina Carpena. His decisive performance came after replacing Lorenzo Musetti, lending strength to the defending Davis Cup champions.

As the scene shifts to the final against first-time finalists Netherlands or rivals Australia, Berrettini's return to form offers Italy a chance to repeat Czech Republic's feat of consecutive Davis Cup victories last achieved in 2012-2013. Meanwhile, home-court support echoes across southern Spain, blending sport and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024