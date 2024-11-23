Berrettini Leads Italy to Davis Cup Final Edge

In a gripping display of tenacity, Matteo Berrettini powered through a lapse to clinch victory against Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Davis Cup semi-final. The Italian, backed by fervent chants of 'I-ta-lia!', emerged victorious in three sets, advancing Italy to the cusp of another final.

Breaking Kokkinakis with a powerful serve, Berrettini maintained control in the critical moments, ably supported by an enthusiastic crowd at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martina Carpena. His decisive performance came after replacing Lorenzo Musetti, lending strength to the defending Davis Cup champions.

As the scene shifts to the final against first-time finalists Netherlands or rivals Australia, Berrettini's return to form offers Italy a chance to repeat Czech Republic's feat of consecutive Davis Cup victories last achieved in 2012-2013. Meanwhile, home-court support echoes across southern Spain, blending sport and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)