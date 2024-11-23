Left Menu

Andy Murray Joins Djokovic's Coaching Team

Retired tennis legend Andy Murray will join Novak Djokovic's coaching team ahead of the Australian Open next year, as announced by Djokovic. This collaboration brings one of Djokovic's toughest opponents into his corner, promising an exciting partnership in preparation for future Grand Slam challenges.

Retired tennis legend Andy Murray is set to join the coaching team of Novak Djokovic, as announced by the 24-time Grand Slam champion on Saturday. The unexpected collaboration is poised to create waves in the tennis world.

Djokovic expressed his excitement over the partnership by welcoming his former rival on board. "It's time for one of my toughest opponents to step into my corner," he said.

This new role for Murray, who is known for his competitive spirit, is expected to bring fresh perspectives and strategies to Djokovic's game, as they prepare for the Australian Open next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

