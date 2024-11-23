Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Dominate Jaipur Pink Panthers with Stellar Win

The Haryana Steelers delivered an impressive 43-30 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League, driven by strong performances from Shivam Patare, Vinay, and a solid defense led by Naveen and Mohammadreza Shadloui. Arjun Deshwal stood out for Jaipur despite the loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:06 IST
Players in action. (Picture: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Steelers displayed exceptional skill and teamwork in their dominant 43-30 victory against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 72nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League, held at Noida Indoor Stadium. Standout performances came from Shivam Patare and Vinay, both achieving Super 10s, while the defensive strength was led by Naveen and Mohammadreza Shadloui.

In the first half, the Steelers capitalized on Vinay's two-point raid to gain an early advantage. Despite their reliance on captain Arjun Deshwal, Jaipur struggled against the formidable Steelers, who inflicted the first all-out midway through the half. With consistent defensive efforts, Haryana entered the break with a commanding 22-12 lead.

The second half saw the Steelers further cement their dominance. Lucky Sharma's Super Tackle offered Jaipur brief hope, yet the Steelers' second all-out confirmed their victory. The triumphant performance secured a top-of-the-table position for the Steelers, confirming their status as the season's frontrunners. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

