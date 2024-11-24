Left Menu

Italy Charges into Davis Cup Final, Sinner Shines Again

Italy advanced to the Davis Cup final after defeating Australia 2-0, with Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini securing victories. Sinner once again overcame Alex de Minaur. Italy will face the Netherlands in the final, aiming for a second consecutive title. Sinner aspires to crown his successful year.

Italy, the defending champions, soared into the Davis Cup final after a decisive 2-0 victory over Australia on Saturday. Jannik Sinner triumphed over Alex de Minaur, following Matteo Berrettini's earlier win against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

This repeat of last year's climax ended similarly, with world number one Sinner dispatching De Minaur to send Italy into Sunday's final. The team will confront the Netherlands, who have reached this stage for the first time. After clinching his first two Grand Slam titles this year, Sinner is keen to conclude this season by leading Italy to their second consecutive triumph in this prestigious men's team event.

"It's a final, and in the Davis Cup, anything is possible," Sinner stated during a press conference. "Tomorrow will be intense, and we'll relish the challenge." Berrettini initially struggled, dropping the first set in a tiebreak, but ultimately prevailed 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5. Sinner dominated with an early break in the first set, despite De Minaur's brief rally. In the second set, Sinner broke at 5-4 to secure victory.

Sinner, the ATP Finals champion, notes significant improvement from the previous year, maintaining he is adept from the baseline and capable of various strategies. "Winning would cap an extraordinary year for us," he remarked.

