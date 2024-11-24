Left Menu

Thrilling Test: India Leads with Stellar Performance

On Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia, India showcased a strong performance, ending their second innings with 487 runs. Key players included Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who contributed significantly. India's bowling strategy also played a crucial role in maintaining their lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST
Thrilling Test: India Leads with Stellar Performance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Day 3 of the gripping Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard revealed a commanding lead for India. After a turbulent start, the hosts closed their second innings at a substantial 487 runs.

Batting highlights included Yashasvi Jaiswal with a commendable 161 and KL Rahul contributing a solid 77. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with a century to his name.

Australia's bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batsmen, with Nathan Lyon being the most successful among them, securing two crucial wickets. India's strategy on the field has been commendable, pushing them towards a potential victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024