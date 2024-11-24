Thrilling Test: India Leads with Stellar Performance
On Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Australia, India showcased a strong performance, ending their second innings with 487 runs. Key players included Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who contributed significantly. India's bowling strategy also played a crucial role in maintaining their lead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 15:00 IST
- Country:
- Australia
On Day 3 of the gripping Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard revealed a commanding lead for India. After a turbulent start, the hosts closed their second innings at a substantial 487 runs.
Batting highlights included Yashasvi Jaiswal with a commendable 161 and KL Rahul contributing a solid 77. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with a century to his name.
Australia's bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batsmen, with Nathan Lyon being the most successful among them, securing two crucial wickets. India's strategy on the field has been commendable, pushing them towards a potential victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nathan McSweeney Shines: New Hope for Australia's Test Cricket
Tim Paine Backs Usman Khawaja for an Extended Cricketing Career
Nathan McSweeney Ready for Test Cricket Debut in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Cricket Diplomacy: Pakistan's Calls for Boycott Amid India's Reluctance to Tour
USPL Season 3: Cricket's Grand Return to Florida