Thrilling Test: India Leads with Stellar Performance

On Day 3 of the gripping Test match between India and Australia, the scoreboard revealed a commanding lead for India. After a turbulent start, the hosts closed their second innings at a substantial 487 runs.

Batting highlights included Yashasvi Jaiswal with a commendable 161 and KL Rahul contributing a solid 77. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten with a century to his name.

Australia's bowlers struggled to contain the Indian batsmen, with Nathan Lyon being the most successful among them, securing two crucial wickets. India's strategy on the field has been commendable, pushing them towards a potential victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)