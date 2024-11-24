Max Verstappen: Racing Towards Immortality with Fourth Formula One Crown

In a thrilling spectacle under the Las Vegas lights, Max Verstappen secured his fourth consecutive Formula One world title. Despite finishing fifth in a race won by George Russell ahead of Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen's point lead remained insurmountable for McLaren's Lando Norris.

Verstappen celebrated the milestone, acknowledging the challenges and expressing gratitude to his team and supporters. Norris, accepting the result, lauded Verstappen's performance over the season, highlighting the Dutch driver's consistency even in challenging conditions.

The race saw exciting developments, with Russell leading from pole, Hamilton making a comeback, and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finishing third. As fireworks marked the occasion, the racing community recognized Verstappen's entry into the elite club of four-time champions.

(With inputs from agencies.)