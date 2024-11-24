Coach Calls for Change in NZ Rugby's Overseas Player Ban

Scott Robertson, the coach of the All Blacks, has called for New Zealand Rugby to reconsider its prohibition on selecting overseas-based players. His comments came after the All Blacks' lackluster victory over Italy, which marked the end of test careers for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara.

The All Blacks finished their autumn series with a 29-11 win in Turin. Despite the victory, they struggled against a resilient Italian side, following a close defeat to France the previous week. New Zealand's current policy restricts test selections to players based domestically, aimed at protecting local competitions.

Robertson expressed concerns about losing competitive edge, especially after South Africa clinched this year's Rugby Championship. He cited South Africa's effective use of experienced players and called for a similar flexible approach in New Zealand. With a new NZR board forming, Robertson plans to renew his push for policy change.

