Left Menu

Coach Calls for Change in NZ Rugby's Overseas Player Ban

Scott Robertson, the All Blacks coach, urges New Zealand Rugby to reevaluate its ban on overseas-based players. Following an unimpressive win against Italy, Robertson highlights the need to harness test experience. He draws parallels with South Africa's policy, advocating for more flexibility in selection criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 17:53 IST
Coach Calls for Change in NZ Rugby's Overseas Player Ban

Scott Robertson, the coach of the All Blacks, has called for New Zealand Rugby to reconsider its prohibition on selecting overseas-based players. His comments came after the All Blacks' lackluster victory over Italy, which marked the end of test careers for Sam Cane and TJ Perenara.

The All Blacks finished their autumn series with a 29-11 win in Turin. Despite the victory, they struggled against a resilient Italian side, following a close defeat to France the previous week. New Zealand's current policy restricts test selections to players based domestically, aimed at protecting local competitions.

Robertson expressed concerns about losing competitive edge, especially after South Africa clinched this year's Rugby Championship. He cited South Africa's effective use of experienced players and called for a similar flexible approach in New Zealand. With a new NZR board forming, Robertson plans to renew his push for policy change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024