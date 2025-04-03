Worcester Warriors Set for Return in Expanded Rugby Championship

The Worcester Warriors are poised to make a comeback to top-tier rugby as they join the expanded second-tier Championship, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) declared on Thursday. The league will grow to include 14 teams, featuring the existing Championship clubs, Worcester, and a promoted National League 1 team.

Worcester, previously one of three Premiership sides entering administration in 2022-23, faced ejection from the league due to an unpaid tax bill of approximately £6 million ($7.89 million). The RFU noted that the new owners secured the team's rugby assets from the previous insolvent operator.

To gain entry, the club must offer a financial security guarantee and commit to resolving existing debts to rugby creditors. Despite the league's expansion, the RFU has barred this year's Championship winners from pursuing promotion to the Premiership, citing unmet ground capacity requirements among contenders.

