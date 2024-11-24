Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Title in Thrilling 2024 Season

Max Verstappen has lauded 2024 as his most outstanding Formula One season yet, following his victory in securing a fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver revealed that, unlike 2023, he dealt with not having the fastest car for 70% of the races this season.

Verstappen achieved only eight wins in 22 races this year, a notable decline from last year's 19 victories. However, he expressed pride in extending his lead despite fierce competition from Mercedes, Ferrari, and leaders McLaren, all vying for podium finishes.

Reflecting on the intense campaign, Verstappen noted the variances in emotions each championship brought. While 2024's Las Vegas race may not be his most memorable victory, the strategic defense of his lead marked a season of resilience and triumph.

