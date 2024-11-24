Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Title in Thrilling 2024 Season
Max Verstappen described 2024 as his most impressive Formula One season after securing his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Despite not having the fastest car for most of the year, Verstappen managed to defend his lead and emerge victorious.
Max Verstappen has lauded 2024 as his most outstanding Formula One season yet, following his victory in securing a fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver revealed that, unlike 2023, he dealt with not having the fastest car for 70% of the races this season.
Verstappen achieved only eight wins in 22 races this year, a notable decline from last year's 19 victories. However, he expressed pride in extending his lead despite fierce competition from Mercedes, Ferrari, and leaders McLaren, all vying for podium finishes.
Reflecting on the intense campaign, Verstappen noted the variances in emotions each championship brought. While 2024's Las Vegas race may not be his most memorable victory, the strategic defense of his lead marked a season of resilience and triumph.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alpine F1 Team Gears Up with Mercedes Partnership
Alpine's Strategic Shift: Partnering with Mercedes for F1 Glory
Alpine's Strategic Shift: Team to Harness Mercedes Power in 2026
Mercedes-Benz's 'Retail of the Future' Model Takes Global Stage
Mercedes-Benz India's Strategic Price Adjustment Amid Rising Costs