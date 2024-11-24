Left Menu

Lando Norris Reflects on Title Hopes After Las Vegas Grand Prix

Lando Norris expressed disappointment as his Formula One title aspirations with McLaren were dashed by Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Despite a strong start, Red Bull's Verstappen secured his fourth championship title, leaving Norris reflecting on missed opportunities and focusing on next year's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:57 IST
Lando Norris Reflects on Title Hopes After Las Vegas Grand Prix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a season marked by stiff competition, McLaren's Lando Norris conceded his Formula One title hopes were all but extinguished following the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Max Verstappen's performance ensured his dominance, securing a fourth consecutive championship even as Norris finished closely behind.

Norris openly acknowledged Verstappen's exceptional driving and Red Bull's strategic prowess in the early races. Despite showing resilience, Norris admitted the team couldn't recover from the initial deficit. As the season closes, he looks ahead with hopes of a more competitive start next year.

While McLaren led the constructors' standings, their lead narrowed with Ferrari closing in. Team principal Andrea Stella joined Norris in commending Verstappen, acknowledging the challenges faced and preparing the team for upcoming battles in the constructors' championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024