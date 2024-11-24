Left Menu

Leicester City Fires Manager Steve Cooper Amid Struggles

Leicester City has dismissed manager Steve Cooper after a string of poor performances. A recent loss to Chelsea left the team just above the relegation zone. Assistant manager Alan Tate and analyst Steve Rands have also departed. Ben Dawson will lead training until a new manager is appointed.

Updated: 24-11-2024 21:46 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:46 IST
Steve Cooper

Leicester City has announced the dismissal of manager Steve Cooper, citing a disappointing series of performances that have left the team precariously positioned just two points above the relegation zone.

The 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea, now coached by their former manager Enzo Maresca, dropped Leicester to 16th place with only 10 points after 12 matches. 'Leicester City has parted company with Steve Cooper, effective immediately,' the club stated.

In addition to Cooper, assistant manager Alan Tate and first team coach and analyst Steve Rands have also been relieved of their duties, with the club extending their gratitude for the trio's efforts and best wishes for the future. First team coach Ben Dawson, along with coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes, will manage training in the interim.

