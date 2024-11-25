Mohammed Siraj Shines as Australia Stumbles

In a commanding display of seam bowling, Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's attack on day four of the first Test against Australia, reducing them to a precarious 104 for five by lunch. His incisive spells dismissed both Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, as Australia chased an unlikely target of 534.

The morning session began with Australia resuming at 12 for three, only to falter further when Khawaja mistimed a pull shot off Siraj's delivery, expertly caught by Rishabh Pant. Travis Head, however, countered with a resilient 63 not out, showcasing aggressive shots on a challenging pitch.

Siraj, who struggled in earlier series against New Zealand, found rhythm on this variable-bounce track, becoming a bane for the Aussie batters. Travis Head's brisk innings kept hopes alive, but India capitalized on the host's batting setbacks, underscored by Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form.

(With inputs from agencies.)