Left Menu

Mohammed Siraj Shines as Australia Stumbles

Mohammed Siraj delivered key breakthroughs, dismissing seasoned batsmen Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, to leave Australia at 104 for five by lunch on day four of the Test against India. Despite Travis Head's counter-attacking innings, India's varied bowling and pitch conditions posed significant challenges to the Australian side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:13 IST
Mohammed Siraj Shines as Australia Stumbles
Mohammed Siraj
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a commanding display of seam bowling, Mohammed Siraj spearheaded India's attack on day four of the first Test against Australia, reducing them to a precarious 104 for five by lunch. His incisive spells dismissed both Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith, as Australia chased an unlikely target of 534.

The morning session began with Australia resuming at 12 for three, only to falter further when Khawaja mistimed a pull shot off Siraj's delivery, expertly caught by Rishabh Pant. Travis Head, however, countered with a resilient 63 not out, showcasing aggressive shots on a challenging pitch.

Siraj, who struggled in earlier series against New Zealand, found rhythm on this variable-bounce track, becoming a bane for the Aussie batters. Travis Head's brisk innings kept hopes alive, but India capitalized on the host's batting setbacks, underscored by Smith and Marnus Labuschagne's dip in form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024