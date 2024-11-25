Ivory Coast's Record Low in T20 Cricket
In a historic low for T20 cricket, Ivory Coast managed to score just seven runs against Nigeria in Lagos, marking the lowest tally ever recorded in men's Twenty20 International history.
Nigeria's Selim Salau spearheaded his team's victory, scoring an impressive 112 runs off 53 balls, leading the hosts to a formidable total of 271 runs in the 2026 T20 World Cup regional qualifier.
Ivory Coast's response was notably underwhelming, with opener Ouattara Mohamed scoring four runs, while six batsmen were dismissed for ducks, solidifying their place in the record books.
