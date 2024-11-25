India Triumphs in Perth with Record-Breaking Victory Over Australia
India claimed a significant victory over Australia in Perth, securing a 295-run triumph in the first match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah led the charge with eight wickets. The win gives India a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.
In a historic triumph at Perth on Sunday, India emerged victorious against Australia, winning by an impressive 295 runs in the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This win grants India a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.
Jasprit Bumrah, who served as stand-in captain, was the star performer, claiming a total of eight wickets, including a pivotal five-wicket haul in the first innings. Australia's innings resumed at 227/8 after Tea, but they added only 11 more runs. Harshit Rana, on debut, took the last wicket by dismissing Alex Carey for 36, securing India's win.
India's bowlers were dominant throughout the match. While Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets each, Washington Sundar contributed two, with Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy claiming one apiece. Earlier, India, having opted to bat first, were bowled out for 150, setting the stage for a comprehensive performance by their bowlers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
