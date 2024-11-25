Left Menu

India's Resounding Victory in Perth: Historic Triumph Over Australia

India claimed a historic 295-run victory against Australia in Perth, marking their biggest win margin by runs outside Asia. Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah shone with eight wickets, including a crucial five-wicket haul. India's bowlers showcased dominance, setting the tone for the series with a 1-0 lead.

Updated: 25-11-2024 14:52 IST
Team India (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India made history in Perth with a comprehensive 295-run victory against Australia on Monday, one of their largest wins outside Asia. This remarkable achievement marks India's biggest victory by runs against Australia since their 320-run triumph in Mohali in 2008.

The victory, led by stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance, saw him taking eight wickets, including a significant five-wicket haul in the first innings. India's all-around effort and strategic gameplay have set the series tone, leading 1-0 in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Despite Australia's struggles at the crease, with a dismal start of 79/9, a late fightback saw them claiming 104 runs in the first innings. However, Indian bowlers continued their dominance as Australia succumbed for 238 in their second innings. An unwavering performance from Bumrah and impressive debut from Harshit Rana solidified India's memorable victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

