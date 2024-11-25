India Eyes 2036 Olympics: Key Discussions with World Athletics
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe to discuss India's aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics. The meeting focused on promoting sustained athletic development and fostering collaboration between India and World Athletics to enhance India's international sports presence.
In a pivotal meeting held in India's national capital, Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya engaged in profound discussions with Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics and a member of the International Olympic Committee. The dialogue centered on India's strategic ambition to host the prestigious Olympics in the year 2036.
The meeting, which was attended by notable figures including Jon Ridgeon, CEO of World Athletics, and Helen Delany, Director of International Relations and Development, explored India's commitment to a transformative games experience that underscores sustainability and inclusivity, reflecting broad societal support.
Mandaviya emphasized India's dedication to enhancing athletic prowess from the grassroots to international distinction. He also disclosed intentions to collaborate closely with World Athletics, inviting more Indian athletes to shine on global platforms. Additionally, policies focusing on strategic growth and governance in sports were highlighted, in alignment with global sports ethics.
