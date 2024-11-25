Bumrah Praises Kohli and Jaiswal in Historic Test Victory Over Australia

In a decisive victory against Australia at the Perth Test, Indian stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah applauded Virat Kohli for his pivotal batting performance. Kohli's century was instrumental in India securing a 295-run triumph, marking a significant overseas accomplishment under demanding conditions.

Addressing the media, Bumrah emphasized Kohli's invaluable experience and skill, stating, "Virat Kohli does not need us, we need him. His knowledge of the game is unmatched." Kohli's match-winning century broke a prolonged Test drought, signaling a return to form as he notched his 81st international ton.

Bumrah also spotlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal, who posted a vital 161 runs in the second innings. His adaptability and potential were praised, with Bumrah expressing high hopes for his future contributions to Indian cricket. Additionally, debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana displayed promising starts, showing readiness and resilience against Australia. Bumrah's stellar bowling performance, claiming eight wickets, played a crucial role in India's dominant display.

(With inputs from agencies.)