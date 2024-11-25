Left Menu

Bumrah Praises Kohli and Jaiswal in Historic Test Victory Over Australia

India's stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah commended star batter Virat Kohli for his crucial century in India's commanding win over Australia in Perth. Bumrah also acknowledged young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's pivotal innings as India seized a 1-0 lead in the series. Bumrah's eight-wicket haul earned him 'Player of the Match'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:52 IST
Bumrah Praises Kohli and Jaiswal in Historic Test Victory Over Australia
Virat Kohli. (Photo- BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a decisive victory against Australia at the Perth Test, Indian stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah applauded Virat Kohli for his pivotal batting performance. Kohli's century was instrumental in India securing a 295-run triumph, marking a significant overseas accomplishment under demanding conditions.

Addressing the media, Bumrah emphasized Kohli's invaluable experience and skill, stating, "Virat Kohli does not need us, we need him. His knowledge of the game is unmatched." Kohli's match-winning century broke a prolonged Test drought, signaling a return to form as he notched his 81st international ton.

Bumrah also spotlighted Yashasvi Jaiswal, who posted a vital 161 runs in the second innings. His adaptability and potential were praised, with Bumrah expressing high hopes for his future contributions to Indian cricket. Additionally, debutants Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana displayed promising starts, showing readiness and resilience against Australia. Bumrah's stellar bowling performance, claiming eight wickets, played a crucial role in India's dominant display.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024