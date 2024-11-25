Left Menu

ICC Faces Standoff on Champions Trophy Hosting Plan

The ICC is attempting to persuade the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a hybrid hosting model for the next Champions Trophy in exchange for increased financial incentives. This comes after India expressed its inability to travel to Pakistan. A decision is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:56 IST
ICC Faces Standoff on Champions Trophy Hosting Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is in the midst of discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a hybrid hosting model for next year's Champions Trophy. This proposal is allegedly linked to promises of financial incentives for the PCB.

This matter arose after India informed the ICC of its inability to participate in the tournament in Pakistan. Consequently, the tournament's schedule remains undecided, leading to ICC's executive board convening a meeting to address the issue.

An insider revealed that the PCB has resisted such offers, demanding that if a hybrid model is agreed upon, key group stage matches and the final should be held in Lahore. The Indian cricket board disagrees, preferring Dubai as the venue for India's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024