ICC Faces Standoff on Champions Trophy Hosting Plan
The ICC is attempting to persuade the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a hybrid hosting model for the next Champions Trophy in exchange for increased financial incentives. This comes after India expressed its inability to travel to Pakistan. A decision is expected soon.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is in the midst of discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to adopt a hybrid hosting model for next year's Champions Trophy. This proposal is allegedly linked to promises of financial incentives for the PCB.
This matter arose after India informed the ICC of its inability to participate in the tournament in Pakistan. Consequently, the tournament's schedule remains undecided, leading to ICC's executive board convening a meeting to address the issue.
An insider revealed that the PCB has resisted such offers, demanding that if a hybrid model is agreed upon, key group stage matches and the final should be held in Lahore. The Indian cricket board disagrees, preferring Dubai as the venue for India's matches.
