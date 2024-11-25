Left Menu

Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes IPL History

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at just 13 years old, was selected by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL auction for Rs 1.10 crore, making him the youngest cricketer to ever achieve this feat. His father, Sanjiv, sold his farm land to support his cricketing aspirations. BCA President Rakesh Tiwary praised Vaibhav's achievements.

In an unprecedented turn of events, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar became the youngest player ever selected in an IPL auction. Rajasthan Royals secured his talent for Rs 1.10 crore during the concluding day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, had sold his farmland to support his son's cricket dreams. Speaking from Dubai, where Vaibhav is participating in the U-19 Asia Cup, Sanjiv expressed pride and nostalgia over the sacrifices made for his son's career.

Despite controversies surrounding Vaibhav's age, Sanjiv stands firm, noting his son has already cleared age verification tests. BCA President Rakesh Tiwary commended Vaibhav's hard work and perseverance, marking him as a beacon for young talent in Bihar.

