Young Prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi Makes IPL History

In an unprecedented turn of events, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Bihar became the youngest player ever selected in an IPL auction. Rajasthan Royals secured his talent for Rs 1.10 crore during the concluding day of the IPL mega auction in Jeddah.

Vaibhav's father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, had sold his farmland to support his son's cricket dreams. Speaking from Dubai, where Vaibhav is participating in the U-19 Asia Cup, Sanjiv expressed pride and nostalgia over the sacrifices made for his son's career.

Despite controversies surrounding Vaibhav's age, Sanjiv stands firm, noting his son has already cleared age verification tests. BCA President Rakesh Tiwary commended Vaibhav's hard work and perseverance, marking him as a beacon for young talent in Bihar.

