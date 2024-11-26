Left Menu

Ivan Toney's Double Secures Al-Ahli's Knockout Spot in Asian Champions League

Ivan Toney scored twice off the bench to lead Al-Ahli to a crucial 2-1 victory over Al-Ain, securing their advancement to the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League. The win moves Al-Ahli to the top of the western standings, leaving defending champions Al-Ain struggling at the bottom.

Ivan Toney emerged as the hero for Al-Ahli, coming off the bench to net two decisive goals in a 2-1 victory over Al-Ain. The win not only secured Al-Ahli's place in the Asian Champions League knockout rounds but also pushed the defending champions closer to elimination.

Replacing Feras Al-Brikan in the 65th minute, Toney scored twice within four minutes, capitalizing on Riyad Mahrez's precise assists to seal Al-Ahli's fifth consecutive victory. This triumph guarantees their progression to the next stage with three games still to play.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's brace helped Al-Nassr defeat Al-Gharafa 3-1, as the competition intensifies with teams like Persepolis and Al-Rayyan battling for a spot in the next phase of the tournament.

