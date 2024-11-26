Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang Gears Up for HIL 2024-25 with Rarh Bengal Tigers

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team's bright prospect, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, is filled with anticipation as he prepares to compete in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season. The young midfielder, acquired by the Rarh Bengal Tigers for Rs 3 lakh, views this platform as transformative for emerging talents like himself, who get to perform on a prestigious national stage after a seven-year gap since the league's last iteration in 2017.

In a candid interview for the 'HIL Rising Stars Series', Thounaojam shared his enthusiasm about the opportunities presented by the league, articulating its significance for young players. He commented, "The HIL presents an invaluable stage for youngsters like me to engage with seasoned senior players, whose experience is crucial for our development and improvement," according to a Hockey India release.

For the Manipuri player, the exposure promised by the league is not limited to personal gains but extends to elevating his performance to new heights. With hockey gaining traction in his home state, Thounaojam is thrilled to represent the Northeast on this elite platform, hoping it encourages more youth from the region to pursue the sport seriously. As a debutant setting personal goals, he is eager to capitalize on this chance for career advancement, aspiring to one day join the national ranks.

Thounaojam expressed particular excitement about playing alongside former Indian Men's Hockey stalwart Rupinder Pal Singh as a teammate, as well as facing off against Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the Indian team. "Sharing the field with Rupinder Pal Singh is a dream, while playing against Harmanpreet Singh, one of the world's best players, offers an invaluable learning opportunity," he stated.

His journey, marked by the challenge of recovering from a knee injury early in 2024, only highlights his resilience and drive. Now fully rehabilitated, Thounaojam aims to make a significant impact in the league. He motivated aspiring hockey players from the Northeast with a message of perseverance and dedication, urging them to seize opportunities like the HIL to transform their lives. The Rarh Bengal Tigers are set to launch their campaign against Tamil Nadu on December 29 in Rourkela.

