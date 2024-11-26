Spectacular Showdowns: Latest Highlights in Sports

The Boston Celtics made headlines by tying an NBA record with 12 three-pointers in one quarter during their 126-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the team extended its winning streak to six games.

In women's basketball, Ashlon Jackson led No. 13 Duke to a 73-62 win over No. 9 Kansas State at the Ball Dawgs Classic. Jackson scored a career-high 30 points, enhancing Duke's strong season start.

In other sports news, the Phoenix Suns expect stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to return from injuries, while the Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith sits out due to a hamstring issue. Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets was fined for his interaction with officials, and the Tampa Bay Rays face a stadium decision deadline. GM announced its entry into Formula One, and UCLA reached the No. 1 spot in women's college basketball. Daniel Jones is free to explore options with NFL teams, and Tiger Woods will miss the Hero World Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)