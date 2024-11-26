Left Menu

Spectacular Showdowns: Latest Highlights in Sports

The sports world witnessed remarkable events this week: Celtics' record-breaking quarter against Clippers, Duke's win in women's basketball, Suns' injury updates, Roquan Smith's absence, Fred VanVleet's fine, Rays' stadium decision, GM's F1 entry, UCLA's top ranking, Daniel Jones' NFL prospects, and Tiger Woods' withdrawal from competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 10:30 IST
The Boston Celtics made headlines by tying an NBA record with 12 three-pointers in one quarter during their 126-94 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Led by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the team extended its winning streak to six games.

In women's basketball, Ashlon Jackson led No. 13 Duke to a 73-62 win over No. 9 Kansas State at the Ball Dawgs Classic. Jackson scored a career-high 30 points, enhancing Duke's strong season start.

In other sports news, the Phoenix Suns expect stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal to return from injuries, while the Baltimore Ravens' Roquan Smith sits out due to a hamstring issue. Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets was fined for his interaction with officials, and the Tampa Bay Rays face a stadium decision deadline. GM announced its entry into Formula One, and UCLA reached the No. 1 spot in women's college basketball. Daniel Jones is free to explore options with NFL teams, and Tiger Woods will miss the Hero World Challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

