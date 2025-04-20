Left Menu

HPCA Prays for Successful Matches Amidst IPL Excitement

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) offered prayers at Indru Nag Dev Temple, Dharamshala, for blessings to ensure rain-free IPL matches on May 4, 8, and 11, 2025. The Punjab Kings, currently third in the IPL standings, will face teams like Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai at the HPCA Stadium.

HPCA joint secretary Vishal Sharma (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to ensure uninterrupted cricket action, officials from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) performed a special prayer ritual at the Indru Nag Dev Temple in Khaniyara village, near Dharamshala, on Sunday morning. This long-standing tradition seeks the blessings of Lord Indra to keep adverse weather at bay for upcoming matches.

The HPCA Stadium is set to host three Indian Premier League (IPL) matches on May 4, 8, and 11, featuring Punjab Kings against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Mumbai Indians. Vishal Sharma, the Joint Secretary of HPCA, expressed confidence in hosting successful games with divine guidance and the support of association members.

Punjab Kings currently stand third in the IPL rankings, with five victories from seven games. Their recent win was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a rain-shortened match. The team, led by Shreyas Iyer, is preparing to face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru again at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

