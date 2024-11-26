Clash of Titans: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Test Series Preview

The highly anticipated two-match Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka kicks off this Wednesday. Set across two iconic venues, Kingsmead in Durban and St George's Park in Gqeberha, the series promises a thrilling encounter.

South Africa enters the series as the world's third-ranked team, with skipper Temba Bavuma leading the charge. Under the guidance of coach Shukri Conrad, the squad boasts top talents like Kagiso Rabada, the world's premier bowler, aiming to capitalize on their strong form.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, ranked sixth globally, is determined to upset the hosts. Led by captain Dhananjaya de Silva and coached by cricket legend Sanath Jayasuriya, the team features formidable players such as Kamindu Mendis and bowler Prabath Jayasuriya, eager to make their mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)