Rishabh Pant's Emotional Farewell from Delhi Capitals

In a heartfelt message, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal expressed deep regret over the departure of Rishabh Pant from the franchise. Pant, whose leadership was pivotal for the Capitals, was released ahead of the IPL mega auction, eventually being picked up by the Lucknow Super Giants for a record Rs 27 crore bid.

Jindal, in a touching post on social media platform X, described Pant as his younger brother and emphasized the strong personal connection formed over the years. Despite all efforts to match the bid and retain the star player, the Capitals were unable to compete once the Right to Match option was enabled.

Delhi Capitals managed to secure a strong lineup in the auction, retaining key players like Kuldeep Yadav and bringing in new talents such as KL Rahul. Jindal expressed satisfaction with the auction's results, crediting the meticulous planning and hard work of the support staff for a balanced team formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)