Top Tennis Talent Gathers for 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Tournament

The 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament will take place at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts from November 27-30, featuring top Indian players like Rohan Bopanna, Sumit Nagal, and Ankita Raina. Over 100 participants will represent leading oil and gas corporations, showcasing competitions in various categories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:32 IST
Top Tennis Talent Gathers for 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Tournament
The 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament is set to captivate audiences at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts from November 27 to 30. Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal are among the top Indian players drawing attention.

Organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the event promises exciting action with over 100 players representing teams from major oil and gas companies, including Indian Oil and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

Competitions will feature in men's, women's, and veterans' categories, adhering to ITF rules, and highlight the talents of Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina, and Yuki Bhambri among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

