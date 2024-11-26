Top Tennis Talent Gathers for 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Tournament

The 43rd PSPB Inter-Unit Lawn Tennis Tournament is set to captivate audiences at the Deccan Gymkhana Tennis Courts from November 27 to 30. Tennis stars Rohan Bopanna and Sumit Nagal are among the top Indian players drawing attention.

Organized by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, the event promises exciting action with over 100 players representing teams from major oil and gas companies, including Indian Oil and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited.

Competitions will feature in men's, women's, and veterans' categories, adhering to ITF rules, and highlight the talents of Prarthana Thombare, Ankita Raina, and Yuki Bhambri among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)