Revamping India's Sports Ecosystem: Manisha Malhotra's Vision

Manisha Malhotra, a former tennis star turned sports administrator, discusses the pivotal changes needed to boost India's elite sports. She highlights the need for improved governance, a system-oriented approach towards athlete development, and lessons from judo's progress, emphasizing broader talent cultivation for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 23:25 IST
Manisha Malhotra ( Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Manisha Malhotra, a former tennis player now serving as a notable sports administrator, is advocating for critical reforms in India's sports ecosystem to better support elite athletes across disciplines.

In a candid interview with ANI, Malhotra emphasized the urgent need for improvements in governance and athlete-centric policies. She argued that India's sports administration should take cues from smaller nations that yield impressive results due to their intent and structured systems. Despite significant progress in Indian sports, Malhotra noted that substantial work is still necessary.

Reflecting on India's progress, Malhotra, who achieved success both on the ITF Women's Circuit and the 2000 Sydney Olympics, acknowledged better facilities now available. She stressed the importance of a systems-based approach geared towards nurturing a broader talent pool rather than focusing solely on individual athletes.

Malhotra drew comparisons between tennis and judo to highlight the need for structured athlete development. Citing judo's remarkable achievements despite its limited cultural roots in India, she argued that success comes from a strong system, suggesting similar strategic efforts could benefit all sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

