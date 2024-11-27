Left Menu

Al-Hilal Shines in the Asian Champions League as Knockout Spots Finalized

Al-Hilal advanced to the last 16 of the Asian Champions League despite a 1-1 draw against Al-Sadd in Qatar. Results from other matches allowed both Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli to progress. The knockout phase awaits, with the top eight teams from west and east Asia competing over two legs in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 00:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 00:08 IST
Al-Hilal secured their spot in the Asian Champions League last 16 on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with Al-Sadd in Qatar ended their otherwise flawless group-stage run.

The stalemate, alongside Al Shorta's 3-1 defeat to Al Wasl, also paved the way for Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to advance. Al-Ahli leads the west Asian standings with five straight victories.

From both west and east Asia, the top eight from a 12-team league will proceed to the next round, slated for March. Al-Hilal's early lead against Al-Sadd thanks to Ali Al-Bulahyi was countered by Akram Afif's assist, leading to a tying goal. Despite missed opportunities, Al-Hilal qualified, while Al-Wasl moved up to fourth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

