Pune to Host Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs and Finals in December

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has unveiled plans for its Season 11 playoffs and final, slated for December 26-29 at the Badminton Hall in Pune's Balewadi Sports Complex. The top two teams from the league stage will automatically secure semifinal spots, while the third to sixth-ranked teams will battle through eliminators on December 26, 2024.

Eliminator 1 sees the third-place team facing the sixth-place team, with the fourth and fifth positions clashing in Eliminator 2. Victors of these matches advance to face league leaders in the semifinals on December 27, setting the stage for the grand finale on December 29, 2024. The league is currently active in Noida, transitioning to Pune from December 3 following its Noida leg.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and PKL Chairman, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the playoffs in Pune, citing the city's vital Kabaddi culture. He highlighted the thrilling tone of this season's matches and looked forward to the vibrant atmosphere Pune's Kabaddi community is expected to generate during these decisive games. (ANI)

