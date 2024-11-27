Left Menu

Italian Grand Prix Secures Formula One Future at Monza

The Italian Grand Prix will continue on the Formula One calendar until 2031, thanks to a six-year extension. Monza, known as 'The Temple of Speed,' has hosted the event since 1950, minus 1980. Recent infrastructure upgrades highlight Italy's commitment to the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 22:49 IST
Italian Grand Prix Secures Formula One Future at Monza

The Italian Grand Prix has secured its place on the Formula One calendar until 2031, following a significant six-year extension to its current agreement running through 2025. Formula One announced the news on Wednesday, solidifying Monza's role as a staple in the racing world.

Renowned as 'The Temple of Speed,' Monza is where drivers can push their cars beyond 350kph. The historic circuit hosts a Grand Prix each year since the inaugural 1950 world championship, with the exception of 1980, temporarily closing for renovations. The unique atmosphere at Monza draws passionate Ferrari fans, fervently supporting their team and drivers.

According to Stefano Domenicali, Formula One President and CEO, recent upgrades at the circuit reflect a strong commitment to preserving the event's legacy in Italy. Having first opened in 1922, Monza remains Ferrari's home grand prix location, boasting more victories than any other team, including a recent win by Charles Leclerc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024