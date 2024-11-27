Italian Grand Prix Secures Formula One Future at Monza

The Italian Grand Prix has secured its place on the Formula One calendar until 2031, following a significant six-year extension to its current agreement running through 2025. Formula One announced the news on Wednesday, solidifying Monza's role as a staple in the racing world.

Renowned as 'The Temple of Speed,' Monza is where drivers can push their cars beyond 350kph. The historic circuit hosts a Grand Prix each year since the inaugural 1950 world championship, with the exception of 1980, temporarily closing for renovations. The unique atmosphere at Monza draws passionate Ferrari fans, fervently supporting their team and drivers.

According to Stefano Domenicali, Formula One President and CEO, recent upgrades at the circuit reflect a strong commitment to preserving the event's legacy in Italy. Having first opened in 1922, Monza remains Ferrari's home grand prix location, boasting more victories than any other team, including a recent win by Charles Leclerc.

