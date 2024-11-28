Chhetri's Double Seals Dramatic Win for Bengaluru FC

In a thrilling Indian Super League match, Bengaluru FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match witnessed Sunil Chhetri's late heroics, as he came off the bench to net two crucial goals, securing not only the win but also a significant milestone in ISL history.

Mohammedan SC started strong with an early goal from Cesar Manzoki, who headed home from a perfectly executed corner in the eighth minute. The hosts, playing with vigor, dominated the early exchanges, causing problems for Bengaluru's all-Indian backline. However, the visitors showcased resilience, holding possession without creating clear chances.

The game's tide turned when coach Gerard Zaragoza introduced Chhetri in the second half, injecting energy into Bengaluru's attack. The seasoned striker capitalized on a penalty opportunity to level the score, and as the game approached the final whistle, he headed a late winner, marking his 20th spot-kick goal in ISL history, firmly etching his name in the record books.

(With inputs from agencies.)