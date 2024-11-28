Left Menu

Chhetri's Double Seals Dramatic Win for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC defeated Mohammedan SC 2-1 in a thrilling Indian Super League encounter in Kolkata, with Sunil Chhetri's late heroics making history by becoming the first player to score against all 15 ISL teams. The Blues secured a win against all three Kolkata clubs this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 09:37 IST
Chhetri's Double Seals Dramatic Win for Bengaluru FC
Bengaluru FC. (Photo- ISL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Indian Super League match, Bengaluru FC secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. The match witnessed Sunil Chhetri's late heroics, as he came off the bench to net two crucial goals, securing not only the win but also a significant milestone in ISL history.

Mohammedan SC started strong with an early goal from Cesar Manzoki, who headed home from a perfectly executed corner in the eighth minute. The hosts, playing with vigor, dominated the early exchanges, causing problems for Bengaluru's all-Indian backline. However, the visitors showcased resilience, holding possession without creating clear chances.

The game's tide turned when coach Gerard Zaragoza introduced Chhetri in the second half, injecting energy into Bengaluru's attack. The seasoned striker capitalized on a penalty opportunity to level the score, and as the game approached the final whistle, he headed a late winner, marking his 20th spot-kick goal in ISL history, firmly etching his name in the record books.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024