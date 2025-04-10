BJP Protests Erupt in Kolkata Over Teacher Job Losses Linked to SSC Fraud

In Kolkata, BJP activists mounted protests against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration following the termination of 26,000 teaching positions, a fallout from the Supreme Court's judgment on the controversial SSC recruitment case. The ruling validated previous findings of widespread fraud in the hiring process.

The April 3 Supreme Court decision aligned with the Calcutta High Court's earlier verdict, which annulled the 2016 appointments of over 25,000 educators orchestrated by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar underscored the extent of corruption and manipulation that marred the recruitment efforts.

Explicitly denouncing the fraudulent acts, the Supreme Court emphasized that the mass-scale malpractice deeply compromised the legitimacy of the recruitment process, necessitating the dismissal of implicated candidates alongside calls for refunding received payments. This judgment rebuffed the West Bengal government's plea to overturn the High Court's resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)