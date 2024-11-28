Left Menu

Golf Union Elections in Limbo: A Tale of Controversy

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections, initially scheduled for December 15, have been delayed indefinitely after Returning Officer OP Garg resigned amidst a controversy. The postponement aims to ensure compliance of state associations with IGU norms, with IGU president Brijinder Singh emphasizing thorough verification.

Golf Union Elections in Limbo: A Tale of Controversy
The Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections have hit a standstill, following the resignation of Returning Officer OP Garg. Previously set for December 15, the elections are postponed indefinitely due to unresolved issues within the organization.

In an official email, IGU president Brijinder Singh attributed the delay to 'unavoidable circumstances' beyond their control. The rescheduling comes in the wake of a controversy sparked by Garg's reversal of his decision to disqualify five state associations from voting.

After officials presented evidence of their compliance with IGU norms, the previously 'non-existent' associations were reinstated, prompting Brijinder Singh to demand thorough verifications before resuming the electoral process.

