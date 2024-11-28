Fiorentina's Renaissance: Palladino's Squad Chases Serie A Glory

In a thrilling Serie A title race, defending champions Inter Milan will face a formidable Fiorentina this Sunday in one of the season's most unexpected showdowns. Napoli leads the standings, but the top five clubs, including Atalanta, Inter, Fiorentina, and Lazio, breathe down their necks, each just one point behind.

Under new coach Raffaele Palladino, Fiorentina's prospects have dramatically improved, with fans optimistic about a return to Champions League football. Though they struggled initially, Fiorentina has rallied to seven straight victories, overcoming early obstacles posed by Palladino's vastly revamped squad.

The team's resurgence features standout performances from youth product Pietro Comuzzo and former Manchester United keeper David De Gea. De Gea, having joined after a year without a club, has become a critical component in Fiorentina's defense, delivering key saves to maintain their winning streak.

