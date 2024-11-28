Pavan Kampelli Set to Represent India in Asian Esports Games

Pavan Kampelli, the standout player from India, is set to make his mark in the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok. Kampelli emerged undefeated among 450 participants in the national Esports Championship, earning the honor of representing his country.

The tournament featured a competitive format, with players strategically grouped and the top eight advancing to the main stage. Akash, known in the esports community as 'AKASH_BIT,' secured second place in the initial phase. Both Kampelli, alias 'MrTomboy,' and Akash will advance to the WESC25 Grand Finale scheduled for February.

Reflecting on his achievement, Kampelli expressed profound pride and determination to achieve victory at the upcoming Asian Esports Games. Senthil Rajan, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, presented Kampelli with the official India jersey, symbolizing his esteemed role as the nation's representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)