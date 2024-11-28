Left Menu

Pavan Kampelli Set to Represent India in Asian Esports Games

Pavan Kampelli, an Indian esports player, will represent India at the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok. He emerged undefeated in the national Esports Championship. Akash, another player, will join him at the WESC25 Grand Finale. Pavan was presented with the India jersey by a government official.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 19:27 IST
Pavan Kampelli Set to Represent India in Asian Esports Games
  • Country:
  • India

Pavan Kampelli, the standout player from India, is set to make his mark in the Asian Esports Games in Bangkok. Kampelli emerged undefeated among 450 participants in the national Esports Championship, earning the honor of representing his country.

The tournament featured a competitive format, with players strategically grouped and the top eight advancing to the main stage. Akash, known in the esports community as 'AKASH_BIT,' secured second place in the initial phase. Both Kampelli, alias 'MrTomboy,' and Akash will advance to the WESC25 Grand Finale scheduled for February.

Reflecting on his achievement, Kampelli expressed profound pride and determination to achieve victory at the upcoming Asian Esports Games. Senthil Rajan, the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, presented Kampelli with the official India jersey, symbolizing his esteemed role as the nation's representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024