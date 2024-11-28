Guardiola's Anfield Woes: City's Struggles in Premier League's Fiercest Rivalry

Pep Guardiola is heading into one of his most daunting challenges as Manchester City's manager: an away game against Liverpool at Anfield. Historically difficult for him, Anfield will test Guardiola's team, already struggling with their worst run of results to date.

City, having once dominated English football, now grapples with injuries and tactical rigidity, as starkly highlighted by its recent loss streak. Injured key players like Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne leave City's midfield fragile, while reliance on sole striker Erling Haaland exposes recruitment flaws.

The team's small squad size and ongoing financial allegations contribute to a clouded future, intensifying the already high pressures to reclaim their reputation in both domestic and European competitions.

