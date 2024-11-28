Left Menu

Siddharth Kaul Retires: A Pacer's Journey in Cricket

Indian cricketer Siddharth Kaul has retired from international and domestic cricket. The 34-year-old pacer, a veteran of IPL teams and a key player in India's U-19 World Cup victory, shared his gratitude to family, teammates, and BCCI. Kaul plans to explore overseas league opportunities.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 19:59 IST
Siddharth Kaul, a well-regarded figure in Indian cricket, announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday. The 34-year-old Punjab pacer, who represented India in three ODIs and three T20s during 2018-19, communicated his decision via social media.

Reflecting on his career, Kaul expressed pride in being part of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team in 2008 alongside notable cricketers like Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. He conveyed his thanks to God, family, fans, and teammates for their support throughout his journey, particularly during challenging phases of injuries and lows.

Having claimed a remarkable 297 wickets in 88 First-Class matches for Punjab, and a record-breaking performance in domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kaul leaves behind a legacy. He is open to participating in overseas leagues, aiming to continue his passion for cricket beyond Indian borders.

