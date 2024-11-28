IAF Adventures: White Water Rafting in Alaknanda
The Indian Air Force has initiated a white water rafting expedition on the Alaknanda river, involving 14 IAF personnel and two rafting guides. Led by Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt, this adventure aims to train personnel, inspire youth, and promote local tourism.
The Indian Air Force has embarked on a white water rafting expedition in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda river, as announced on Thursday. The journey, which began in Chamoli district, will reach its endpoint in Rishikesh on December 3. The programme is spearheaded by IAF Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt under the auspices of the IAF headquarters Adventure Cell, Delhi.
This adventurous expedition includes 14 IAF personnel and two rafting guides. The Alaknanda river valley, known for its challenging courses, provides an ideal backdrop for such an enterprise. The IAF organizes regular adventure activities with the objective of training its personnel in challenging environments.
According to Wing Commander Bhatt, these activities not only equip IAF members with essential skills but also motivate young people to consider careers in the armed forces. Additionally, it serves as a boost to local tourism in the region.
