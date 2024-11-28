Left Menu

IAF Adventures: White Water Rafting in Alaknanda

The Indian Air Force has initiated a white water rafting expedition on the Alaknanda river, involving 14 IAF personnel and two rafting guides. Led by Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt, this adventure aims to train personnel, inspire youth, and promote local tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:02 IST
IAF Adventures: White Water Rafting in Alaknanda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force has embarked on a white water rafting expedition in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda river, as announced on Thursday. The journey, which began in Chamoli district, will reach its endpoint in Rishikesh on December 3. The programme is spearheaded by IAF Wing Commander Vijay Bhatt under the auspices of the IAF headquarters Adventure Cell, Delhi.

This adventurous expedition includes 14 IAF personnel and two rafting guides. The Alaknanda river valley, known for its challenging courses, provides an ideal backdrop for such an enterprise. The IAF organizes regular adventure activities with the objective of training its personnel in challenging environments.

According to Wing Commander Bhatt, these activities not only equip IAF members with essential skills but also motivate young people to consider careers in the armed forces. Additionally, it serves as a boost to local tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024